The Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano state government has shut down Wellcare, a popular supermarket, for refusing to accept old Naira notes

The supermarket was shut down by the Consumer Protection Council on Sunday, February 12, on the orders of Governor Ganduje

Meanwhile, the council's acting chairman, Baffa Babba Danagundi, warned other marketers in the state against rejecting old Naira notes

Kano - The Kano state government, through the Consumer Protection Council, has reportedly shut the popular supermarket, Wellcare, over its refusal to accept old Naira notes, according to Daily Trust.

The acting chairman of the council, Baffa Babba Danagundi, said the supermarket was shut on Sunday, February 12, shortly after Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje gave the order.

Governor Ganduje orders the shutdown of a supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes in Kano. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Naira scarcity: Why Kano government shut supermarket

According to Danagundi, the order of the closure follows the refusal of WellCare Supermarket to accept the old naira notes from customers as against the instruction of the state government.

He warned other marketers in Kano to be aware that the state government has not banned the use of old Naira notes.

Danagundi stressed that any shop caught not receiving the old notes will be dealt with decisively.

Legit.ng gathers that Wellcare Alliance Limited has written a letter of apology to the government, seeking immediate intervention to re-open the supermarket.

Nigerians react

Anas Auwal As-Salafi commented on Facebook:

"If a leader has become wicked, it will be safer to overide him. Well done, KSG!"

Elijah A. Igbani said:

"Hope they will also shut down banks that refused to collect old notes too."

James Adam Idakwo said:

"The supermarkets should sue the kano state govt for infringement."

John Domven Changkur said:

"Let them do the needful we the poor are losing more than it was before."

Prince Frenzy Paul Smith said:

"Wahala be like the top dey give order and the bottom dey say e must not happen."

Horllis Horlla Mide said:

"That yeye policy will not work...there's no country that give 2 months ultimatum for old notes to be taken away 4rm the markets."

