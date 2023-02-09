Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested some suspected involved in the killing of a former official of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Kehinde Fatinoye was killed and burnt to death alongside his wife and their son on the eve of New Year

While announcing the development, the police in Ogun state said an update on the arrest of the suspects will be made available to the public

The Police in Ogun state has arrested suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a former staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife and son on New Year's eve.

Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife and their son were killed in a mysterious arson by some suspected murderers.

While the motive for their action is yet to be ascertained, the police have arrested the suspects involved in the killing.

The arrest of the suspects was announced by the spokesperson for the police in Ogun state, Oyeyemi Bola, in a tweet on Thursday, February 9.

Bola said:

“All the suspects involved in the killing of the Fatinoye couple and their son on New year’s eve in Abeokuta have been arrested.”

Mysterious fire kill couple after attending crossover service

Suspected arsonists set a couple ablaze shortly after they returned from cross over-service in Abeokuta.

They were killed at their Government Reservation Area (GRA) residence in the Ibara area of Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Mrs Kehinde Fatinoye, until her gruesome death, was a staffer at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB).

