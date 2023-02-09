President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to respect the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on the naira swap

He said it would not succeed if the idea behind the naira swap is to create conditions that could mobilise electorates to vote against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lukman added that people have raised concerns about how combination of cash squeeze and fuel scarcity can lead to unrest and possible postponement of the election

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Salihu Moh Lukman, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his democratic credential by respecting the ruling of the Supreme Court on the Naira swap deadline.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 8, had canceled the CBN’s February 10 deadline to end the validity of the old Naira notes as demanded by the APC government of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

Reacting to the development through a statement titled 'Cashless Economy and Presidential Cabal', released Thursday in Abuja, Lukman, who is also APC North-west zonal chairman said if the cable's objective "is to frustrate the February 25, 2023 elections by either creating conditions that could mobilise electorates to vote against the APC and its candidates, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, God willing it shall not succeed.

Buhari urged to respect Supreme Court ruling on new naira.

Source: Twitter

He said:

"As a member of APC, I can say with every confidence, this wouldn’t have been the objective. It is however worrisome how our party leaders are unable to convince Mr. President to have a rethink about the implementation of this policy. This has created all manner of frustrations both with the APC, across the country and across all segments of society.

"The only person that possibly is not frustrated with the policy is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP who is supporting the policy, which is why many people argue that the ‘cabal’ around the President want Atiku Abubakar to win the election."

The APC chieftain said there are also other strong narratives about internal sabotage within APC based on how some powerful forces around President Muhammadu Buhari are opposed to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate as the next President.

According to the APC chieftain, God willing Asiwaju Tinubu’s APC government must be a remarkable improvement on President Buhari’s government whereby party leaders will through all our organs as provided in our constitution effectively and efficiently take all necessary decisions, which would be respected by Asiwaju Tinubu as President, God willing, and all elected representatives.

Lukman said people have raised concerns about how combination of cash squeeze and fuel scarcity being experienced in every part of the country can lead to unrest and possible postponement of the election.

