The 36 governors in Nigeria have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the deadline for the implementation of the old Naira notes swap.

The governors, under the aegis Nigeria Governors’ Forum, made the demand in a letter addressed to the president dated Monday, February 6, 2023, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathered that the letter was signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State

The governors also urged Buhari to revisit the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

CBN cashless policy and new naira notes

Recall that the CBN had in December 2022 directed banks and other financial institutions to limit the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate firms weekly to N100,000 and N500,000 respectively.

The apex bank added that withdrawals above the lower limit would require processing fees of 5% and 10% respectively for individuals and corporate firms.

The Godwin Emefiele-led bank also introduced new naira notes and gave January 31 deadline for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old notes.

The bank eventually moved the deadline to February 10 as millions of Nigerians could not have access to the new notes.

Speedy implementation of cashless policy may lead to anarchy, governors warn

In the letter addressed to President Buhari, the governors warned that "the speed of implementation of the policy is a recipe for anarchy in the country."

The governors said though almost every state of the federation is feeling the hardship caused by the policy, states that have fewer banks like Borno in the northeast and Bayelsa in the south-south suffer the most.

“It is our view, Sir, that an immediate limitation in the use of cash without robust engagement with stakeholders as well as the provision of accessible alternatives will deny such people legitimate sources of livelihood," the governors wrote.

Cashless policy may lead to unemployment, increase in crime rate - NGF

The NGF further warned that the policy may lead to "a rise in the number of unemployed and unengaged persons who will inevitably resort to crime to make ends meet."

"This has a dangerous implication for the security of the country and the potential to derail Mr President’s security agenda," the governors said.

What President Buhari should do, governors advise

The governors, therefore, urged President Buhari to extend the span for implementation of the policy and order the CBN to ensure the availability of the new naira notes.

They also advised that the president to direct that state governments be involved in future discussions regarding the policies in order to have revised policies that would recognize and consider states’ peculiarities.

The NGF also asked Buhari to consider and approve the putting in place of necessary infrastructure and facilities within a reasonable time frame to facilitate the implementation of the policy, including introducing incentives to encourage the use of digital payment solutions.

Finally, the governors urged Buhari to direct that a robust enlightenment campaign be mounted to create sufficient awareness in the citizens of the thrust of the policy.

Source: Legit.ng