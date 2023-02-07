Dr. Alex Otti has has visited PDP chieftain and governorship aspirant, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe in Umuahia, Abia state

The Labour Party candidate visited him on issues bordering on the progress of the people of Abia state

He consequently urged him to join forces with him and the Labour Party to rescue Abia and give dividends of democracy to the people

The Labour Party guber candidate for Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti has led a select team of his campaign organization on a courtesy visit to the home of the PDP chieftain and governorship aspirant, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe in Umuahia, Abia state.

The visit centered around issues relating to the progress of the people of Abia state.

The former bank executive who described himself as an interventionist, charged the people to stop being docile and fight for what belongs to them, disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

He saluted the courage and enterprising spirit of Mayor Igbokwe to join the Abia governorship race despite being youthful.

Dr Otti said they both shared similar vision of a better Abia .

The LP guber candidate said he visited Mayor Igbokwe to impress on him, the need, to join forces with him and the Labour Party to rescue Abia.

He described Mayor Igbokwe as a young man who has a burning desire to see a better Abia that works for all.

He however argued, that "a better Abia cannot be possible with PDP".

He said:

"We want to use this medium therefore to call on you to join the train of the Labour Party and together we will build an Abia our people will be proud of "

He stated that, "the problem the state has is the PDP, and the house called PDP is about to collapse, you better get out of there before it does"

In his response, Mayor Igbokwe thanked Dr. Otti and his campaign team for the visit, promising to revert after due consultations with his campaign organization.

The Labour Party guber candidate was joined in the visit by the director general of his campaign council, Rt. Hon. Acho Obioma, director of protocol, High Chief Victor Ikeji, director of media and publicity, Chief Ota Kalu, deputy director of welfare, Lady Meg Oranusi, the spokesman of the campaign organization, Comr. Ferdinand Ekeoma among others.

