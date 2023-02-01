FIRS boss, Mohammed Nami over the recent record-breaking feat of the organisation

Nami who was honoured by a media house in Nigeria said both the award and the revenue are morale boosters

He said the Service is buoyed to surpass the current feat and asked for public support

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, has stated that his recognition by the Leadership Awards as the Newspaper’s Public Service Person of the Year 2022 is a morale booster for the Service to do more.

Nami stated this while speaking to journalists after receiving the Leadership Public Service Person of the Year 2022 Award at the 14th Edition of the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mohammed Nami Credit: FIRS

Source: UGC

nami said:.

“We feel honoured to receive this award, and in fact feel more indebted to Nigerians to do better in the years to come,” he noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We are grateful to the media, and most especially the Leadership Newspaper for finding us worthy of this honour.

“Permit me to dedicate this Award to the FIRS family, and rename it as ‘the Leadership Public Institution of the Year Award 2022’—not Muhammad Nami’s. This Award is the result of a collective effort. It is because of teamwork that we have been able to achieve what we have done at the FIRS.”

The FIRS boss stated that the Award was a recognition of the reforms that the Service had carried out and their consequent results.

According to Nami, upon resumption in office as boss of the service, tax payments came from region of the country which it dismantled and crossed over N6 trillion in revenue.

Speaking on the prospects for the year 2023, Nami stated that the FIRS would do everything within its means to ensure that government does not lack the needed resources to cater for the needs of the Nigerian people.

He said:

“We have already commenced the journey to do better, well before the new year. We have appointed telecommunication companies and deposit money banks to act as agents of VAT collection for us. They would deduct VAT at source from their Contractors and, or Service providers, and remit the same to us.

“Also, we are extending our collaboration further, beyond local stakeholders and engaging with the international community to ensure that we have a seamless flow of information required for tax administration.

“We would also work tirelessly to ensure that we improve our automation so that we are able to serve our taxpayers better than previous years.”

FIRS debuts portal for easy tax clearance certificate in 24 hours

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that taxpayers can now get their tax clearance certificate in a single click via its TaxPro Max solution.

It is a tax administration module presented by the FIRS in June 2021 as a one-stop shop for taxpayer registration, tax returns, tax revenue filings, payment and tax clearance certificate, among other functions.

Vanguard reports that the special assistant to the executive chairman of FIRS on media and communications, on Monday, January 2, 2023, said the tax clearance certificate which used to take two weeks to obtain is now available in a single click.

Source: Legit.ng