Senator Hope Uzodimma has flagged off the free medical mission in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America.

In his address at the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the free medical mission is to support indigent Imo citizens with medical challenges.

The governor commended the members of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America for their selfless services to Ndi Imo and the humanity at large.

Governor Uzodimma launches free medical outreach. Photo credit: Johnson Paul

Source: UGC

Speaking earlier, the Imo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Success Prosper Ohayagha, disclosed the participation of Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri (FUTHO), Imo State Specialist Hospital Owerri, and Regents in the exercise.

According to the commissioner, this is a way of helping indigent citizens and less privilege in the society by solving medical challenges free of charge with the Shared Prosperity Government of Senator Hope Uzodimma as "the total backbone of this free Medical mission".

The president of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America, Dr Chinyere Anyaogu in an interview commended the turnout of people for the free medical outreach which enables them achieve a healthier world.

The free medical mission in Imo features successful surgeries like myomectomy, herniorrhaphy and eye surgeries among other medical treatments which will last till Friday, 3rd February, 2023.

One of the beneficiaries of the fibroid surgery appreciated the Governor and the medical team for helping people like her who couldn't have afforded the surgery.

