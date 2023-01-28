The fifth International Day of Education was celebrated on Tuesday, January 24 under the theme “to invest in people, prioritize education”

Keying into the theme for this year’s event, FlexiSAF Foundation has ensured 20 out-of-school children are back to school

Promoters of the initiative say their main aim is to ensure that no child is deprived of the opportunity to learn

FCT, Abuja - To mark the annual International Day of Education, the FlexiSAF Foundation, has ensured 20 out-of-school children are back to school under its Sustainable Education Program (SEP).

Legit.ng gathered that the foundation noted that the initiative is in partnership with Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited.

According to UNESCO, Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children in the world. Photo credit: @AmnestyNigeria

Source: Twitter

The foundation added that the program takes a climate-friendly approach to education by giving parents and guardians the option of using environmentally friendly businesses to sustain the education of their children, thereby ensuring and promoting sustainability.

The event served as a means for the foundation to demonstrate its commitment to reducing the alarming rate of out-of-school children in the Nigeria by providing indigent children with unhindered access to safe, inclusive, and quality education.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Furthermore, the foundation stated that through its strategic partnership with Sahel Consulting, it hopes to send a bold message to the general public about the need to prioritize education.

Speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, Executive Director of FlexiSAF Foundation, Amina Abubakar, said they have been able to impact more than 5,000 children through different initiatives.

She further said that the foundation believes that quality education goes beyond academics as it also includes identifying the talents of learners and grooming them to become future-ready and productive citizens of the world.

On her part, Sumaiyya Bello, a development partner from Sahel Consulting, urged the government to collaborate with nonprofits as well as private organisations to address the education crisis in the country.

According to Sumaiyya, through the initiative by the FlexiSAF Foundation, parents who find it challenging to pay their children’s tuition fees can now give their children a chance at a better future by getting involved in one or more of the climate-friendly initiatives under the SEP.

2023 International Day of Education?

According to UNESCO, this year’s day will call for maintaining strong political mobilization around education and chart the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action.

UNESCO also dedicating this year's International Day to girls and women in Afghanistan who have been deprived of their right to education. It is calling for the immediate lifting of the ban restricting their access to education.

2023 elections: CODE launches campaign on girl child education

In a related development, Connected Development (CODE), has advised Nigerians to vote for candidates who demonstrate commitment to improving the education sector, especially for the girl child.

The Executive Director, CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, gave the counsel on Monday, January 24, at the launch of the Girl-Child Education Campaign in Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

He said the forthcoming 2023 elections provide an opportunity for important engagement with Nigeria's presidential candidates on their plans to ensure safe and inclusive education across the country.

Malala Fund, CSOs launch manifesto to set education agenda for political parties

Meanwhile, over 80 Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria led by Malala Fund recently launched a manifesto to set education agenda for political parties and their presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The manifesto was launched at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Addressing journalists at the launch of the manifesto, Malala Fund Country Lead, Fatima Askira, said that the purpose is to ensure political candidates commit to prioritising education in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng