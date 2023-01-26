Malama Khadija, a Kano resident who dissolved her marriage to marry her daughter's boyfriend, has said the move is not prohibited in Islam

Khadija said she did not act out of ignorance, adding that she contacted Hisbah and was allowed to go ahead with the marriage

The woman's relatives, however, said they were against the marriage because she deliberately dissolved her marriage to marry her daughter's suit just as Hisbah at the state level begins probe

Rano LGA, Kano state - A Kano based-woman named Malama Khadija has justified her decision to dissolve her marriage and marry a suitor of her daughter.

The woman who is from the Rano local government area of Kano state said she made the decision to marry her daughter Aisha's boyfriend because she rejected his proposal, The Punch reported.

It was gathered that Khadija’s relatives had been unable to locate her after taking the decision. One of her relatives reportedly accused the Hisbah Commandant, Rano LGA, of marrying off Khadija without the family's consent.

I'm living happily with my new husband, says Khadija

Meanwhile, Khadija said she was healthy and had been living happily with her new husband.

The Kano woman also argued that her marriage with her daughter's boyfriend was not prohibited in Islam.

She added that she decided to go with the marriage to ensure they do not lose the boyfriend after her daughter decided not to marry him.

“I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics and they said it is not prohibited in Islam. When I contacted him (the new husband), he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That was why I decided to go to Hisbah and we are happily married now," she said.

Why we did not approve of Khadija's new marriage

Speaking on the development, Khadija’s uncle, Abdullahi Rano, said the family refused to allow her to marry her daughter’s suitor because she deliberately dissolved her first marriage in order to marry him.

He said the family is not happy with Hisbah's decision to approve the marriage, adding that they want the Shariah police' general commandant and the state government to look into the matter.

Hisbah begins investigation

Meanwhile, the state Hisbah Commandant-General, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, has reacted to the development.

Sheikh Ibn-Sina said an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Nigerians react

Paul Onyenacho said:

"This woman maybe same age as her daughter boyfriend, the aftermath of forced marriage n same thing probably was to become with her daughter, who rejected her suitor only for her to indicate interest n hmm."

Man Amos said:

"Who knows maybe the boyfriend is old enough to be her father! So i don't think if it's bad for her mother to help her out."

Kanayo Chilote said:

"And she is still talking about it boldly. Hmmmm this is disheartening o."

Mariam Alao said:

"Wonder shall never end. Only to be hearing unexpected things every day. God have mercy."

