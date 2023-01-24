Nigeria has been described as the most viable Information Technology (IT) investment destination in the world

A message has been sent to the world about Nigeria's capabilities in the IT sector.

The message was sent by director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Inuwa said Nigeria is the most viable Information Technology (IT) investment destination in the world.

Kashifu Inuwa has insisted that the time has come for the world to recognise Nigeria as an IT giant.

Source: Facebook

He disclosed this while addressing an international audience of tech giants at the 2023 Digital Life Design (DLD) conference in Munich, Germany.

Nigeria has every capability to become an IT giant

Going further, he insisted that Nigeria ticks all the boxes in terms of size, population, youth demography, government support, legal and regulatory framework.

He went further to predict that by 2030, there would be a global shortage of 85 million IT professionals.

He consequently advised the world not to overlook Nigeria when it comes to digital technology.

He added:

"The average age in Nigeria is 19; we have a demographic advantage. We will become the global IT talent factory. You can live in Nigeria but work for Western companies, the start-ups offering this are already there. India has been leading and we need to do something about that.”

