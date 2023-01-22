Mike Bamiloye, the founder and president of the film production company Mount Zion Faith Ministries has said that those who refer to themselves as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) do not belong to the kingdom of God.

He warned people to stop referring to themselves as the greatest of all time (GOAT) because of their talents.

People refer to the famous slang ‘GOAT’ as the Greatest of All Time, and fondly used by football lovers, especially when describing the greatness of Lionel Messi and his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo.

“What is the meaning of GOAT? It is the Devil that has changed the meaning for you. GOAT means stubborn, unbelieving and unrepentant, headstrong fellow.

“A Goat people [have] no place in the Kingdom of God. According to the Bible, the GOAT symbolises disobedient and unbelieving people, while the SHEEP symbolises the Godly, Believing Children of God. That is why Jesus said He would separate the SHEEP from the GOAT and cast the stubborn unbelieving people into everlasting fire.”

