The Enugu state political Intelligence Organization has revealed plans of the notorious Ebeano political family founded by the Senator representing Enugu East senatorial District, Mr Chimaroke Nnamani to quite the PDP.

According to Intel, the move is due to wha theytermed an insult to Nnamani who is the founder and leader of the Ebeano family.

In a meeting held at the hometown of the senator in Agbani in Nkanu West LGA on Saturday after the announcement of his suspension by the national leadership of the party, the group concluded to pretend to remain members of the party until after the election when they will join the ruling APC.

in the meeting Senator Nnamani told his members and supporters that his friend Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge the president of Nigeria come to February as such they cannot afford to remain in the opposition party, he claimed that his party (PDP) cannot survive after 2023 general election.

You will recall that Senator Nnamani has been openly campaigning for the APC presidential candidate against his party candidate, which made his party suspend him on Friday.

Senator Nnamani who seems to be losing his long-claimed glory and got huge rejection by his constituents recently was the governor of Enugu state from 1999-2007 and later faced several corruption charges to which he pleaded guilty and forfeited his properties to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the year 2015.

