Illegal and gaming operators in Nigeria will soon meet their waterloo following a new partnership between the NCC and the NLRC

On Wednesday, January 18, both parties sign an MoU to commence information and intelligence sharing

This pact is aimed at ensuring appropriate regulation and policing of irregularities perpetrated by illegal gaming and lottery operators

FCT, Abuja - A new partnership has been reached between the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

This partnership was made after both parties penned down a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18 with the aim of stopping the operations of unapproved lottery and gaming practices on telecommunications platforms through information and intelligence sharing.

The new MoU between the NCC and NLRC replaces one that was first signed by both organizations, which expired in 2022. Photo: NCC

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the executive chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said the partnership will help put into practice the commission's strategic vision plan and also foster seamless operation in the gaming and lottery industry.

He stated that the agreement with the NLRC was in line with the statutory provision of the commission's SVP for 2021-2025 to foster effective service delivery to consumers.

Prof Danbatta said:

"The initial MoU expired in 2022, amendments and modifications have been made since no MoU is cast in stone, especially given the industry's dynamic nature.”

NLRC, stakeholders management sides with new MoU

Reacting to the new partnership, the director-general of the NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila was full of optimism that the MoU will serve as a lasting solution in impeding the operations of illegal gaming and lottery platforms.

Gbajabiamila stated that the operations of these entities are a stain on the smooth-running activities of the global gaming market which also dents the integrity of other eligible stakeholders.

He said this new collaboration with the NCC will help flush such tendencies and create and develop trust between consumers, stakeholders and industry operators.

Also reacting to this development, the executive commissioner (stakeholder management), Barr. Adeleke Adewolu stated that the new revised partnership was aimed to curb issues of consumer satisfaction level.

Hence, the MoU will perform a regulatory function to stir up normalcy, fairness, and integrity in the gaming and lottery industry through the technology of information-sharing.

