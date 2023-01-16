The men of the Department of State Service (DSS) have stormed the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), taking over the office of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Nigeria's apex bank.

There have been reports of running battles between the DSS and the CBN governor over alleged financial terrorism, Daily Independent reported.

The secret police had sought a court order to arrest Emefiele who is currently out of the country for his annual leave that will lapse on Tuesday, January 17.

A federal high court in Abuja had in December barred the DSS from inviting, arresting or detaining the embattled Emefiele.

On Monday afternoon, January 16, DSS operatives stormed the apex bank with about 20 vehicles with armed personnel.

On arriving at the bank, the security operatives barred staff of the CBN from having access to Emefiele's office.

A query sent to the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, was yet to be responded to as of the time of writing this report.

Source: Legit.ng