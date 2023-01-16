According to General Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff, on Sunday, January 15, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria

Irabor made his promise to Nigerians in Abuja during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration

The military chief was certain that there will never be another time when men in uniform will take over the leadership of the country

Abuja - The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on Sunday, January 15, reacted to claims that another military coup is possible in Nigeria.

In his speech during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Abuja, CDS Iraboh made it clear that this will never happen.

The CDS said nothing will ever make the military take over Nigeria's leadership again (Photo: @CDS_Nig)

The military chief further said that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, adding that the military will work with the Nigerian Police Force to ensure safe, free, and fair general elections in 2023.

He affirmed that “Never again, will we see men in uniform take power."

Irabor went on:

“Let me say, democracy has come to stay. I mean, government of the people, by the people and for the people in Nigeria has come to stay. That is an assurance, and then of course for the elections, I am sure you know, that the police are on the lead.

“I have been discussing with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and of course, we have also made contingencies should we be required to give support to the police as the election is conducted. I think for Nigerians, you are rest assured that the Armed Forces remain solidly behind the police to be able to give them all the support as required.”

