The road from Ore going towards Ondo town is one of the most dangerous roads in Nigeria. Many people have lost their lives while plying the road. Sadly, the federal government has refused to do something about the road.

In 2021, the member representing Ondo West and Ondo East federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiola Peter Makinde has called for the immediate dualization of the federal road.

The road is connected to over five Federal Constituencies and many other towns in Ondo, Edo, and Osun states.

However, almost two years after the lawmaker moved the motion at the green chamber, nothing has been done about the road.

When Legit.ng visited, villagers staying near the expressway lamented the rate at which many Nigerians are losing their lives as a result of the sorry state of the road. They called on the state and federal government to do something about the road so that lost of lives being witnessed on the road will stop.

A road user who identified himself as Seun Adelegan said the road is a scary one. According to him, he always increases his prayer tempo whenever using the road. He said, he had been involved in an accident on the road. He added that his limping was as a result of the accident.

Another road user, Sola Ademade who spoke with Legit said insisted that the road is simply a death trap.

"I am from Okitipupa. I had my secondary school in Akure, the state capital in the early 2000. I have to go through the road whenever I am coming or going to school. But as young as I was back then, I always have this fear whenever we are on this road. The road is too narrow with too many bends to negotiate. I have witnessed many unnecessary accident on the road. It is disheartening that the state and federal government have not done anything about the road after all these years."

Meanwhile, in efforts to get the government side on why the state has not done anything over the deadly condition of the road, an official of the Ondo state government who refused to have her name mentioned since she was not authorized to talk over the issue, said that the government is not unaware of the situation of the road but since it a federal government, there is little or nothing the state can do over it.

She added that the road has been earmarked for dualisation by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing some years ago.

