The claim that Peter Obi discriminated against Pentecostal Christians during his administration when he was governor of Anambra state has been factchecked by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

One of APC's chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, director of Special Media Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council had claimed Peter Obi ensured that Pentecostal Christians could not build churches during his administration in Anambra state.

Fani-Kayode was quoted to have said:

“When he (Obi) was governor of Anambra state, he ensured that Pentecostal Christians could not even build churches, only Catholics. He discriminated."

However, the advocacy group, in its factcheck, insisted that the APC's chieftain claim was wrong.

CDD said in the report:

"Fani-Kayode was echoing the claim initially made by a group known as the United Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (UCYFN). To further check the veracity of the claim by FFK, we reached out to several Pentecostal churches in Anambra State.

"They include Garden Of Grace International Church, Dominion City, Lord’s Chosen, and the Anglican Church. Churches contacted confirmed via telephone conversations that the claim was not true.

“Pentecostal churches were thriving during Peter Obi’s administration,” said a representative of Garden of Grace Church identified as David Chukwuemeka was quoted to have said.

"We also found no credible record of Obi’s government discriminating against Pentecostal Christians, while he was governor."

