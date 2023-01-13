Allegations which claimed that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the coming 2023 presidential election said that he won’t condemn the killings in the southeast has been factchecked and seen to be misleading.

The factcheck was conducted by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Recall that Femi Fani-Kayode, director of Special Media Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council claimed that Obi had said he would not condemn the killings in the Southeastern part of the country because he did not know those behind the dastardly acts.

What Kayode said:

“And when he was asked if he would condemn them (killings), he said he won’t condemn it because he doesn’t know who is behind it."

Updating Nigerians on their findings, the CDD said that the former minister's claim is misleading.

The report read:

"Femi Kayode was referring to Peter Obi’s appearance at The Candidates Presidential Town Hall Series, which aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in November 2022.

"When asked if he would condemn the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the killings and attacks in the South East, the former Anambra governor said he could not condemn the group as he didn’t know who was doing what.

"He added that he could not just be condemning anybody with no facts to establish a position."

What Peter Obi said:

“No, I cannot condemn (ESN) because I am not sure who is doing what…You can only condemn people when there is a process that has said this person has done this."

What it means:

"This shows that Peter Obi actually said he could not condemn the ESN for the attacks and not that he could not condemn the attacks as Fani-Kayode claimed.

"Peter Obi had in October 2021 condemned the attacks in the South East as he called for urgent intervention over the rising level of insecurity in the region.

"Also in May 2022, he expressed concerns over the incessant killings in the South East. “These violent and abhorrent killings are damnable and unacceptable!”

