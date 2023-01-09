Northern Nigeria has been urged to look beyond voting based on religion and ethnicity in next month's presidential polls

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed made this known on Sunday, January 8

He stated that the northern region has suffered the extreme repercussion of voting with tribal and religious sentiments

FCT, Abuja - The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed says the northern part of Nigeria suffers the repercussion of voting on the sentiments of religion and ethnicity.

The Kaduna-born politician stated this on Sunday, January 8 during the Channels TV town series at the NAF conference centre in Abuja.

The vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party said the north is mostly affected by voting based on ethnicity and religious sentiments. Photo: Labour Party

He said:

"This is clearly not supposed to be an election about sentiments of religion and ethnicity, because right now Nigeria is paying a very high price.

"Northern Nigeria is paying an extremely high price for voting based on religion and ethnicity. We're going to stop the killings and start the healing, stop the stealing, start the keeping, stop the slide of our currency and start the climb if our society."

He stated that next month's election should be on the premise of character backed by competence and track record.

The Labour Party will be coming into next month's election as an underdog looking to cause an upset and unseat the incumbent government led by President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Similarly, the presence and relevance of strong opposition like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which ruled between 1999 and 2015 also pose a huge threat to Peter Obi and the Labour Party's chances of securing the ultimate mandate.

