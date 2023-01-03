Nigerians have been warned to beware of scammers and fake INEC portals on recruitment of ad hoc staff for the 2023 election

The National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it was no longer recruiting ad hoc staff

It was gathered that the recruitment exercise had been concluded on Wednesday, December 14 last year

FCT, Abuja - In the build-up to next month's general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about fake recruitment portals for ad hoc staff.

According to PM News, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary of INEC gave this warning in Abuja on Tuesday, January 3.

INEC says its ad hoc recruitment exercise ended on Wednesday, December 4 2022. Photo: INEC

He revealed that the commission was done with the recruitment of ad hoc staff and that those perpetrating the act of creating fake portals are fraudsters.

Oyekanmi said the main portal by INEC has been shut down by the commission since the conclusion of the recruitment exercise.

He said:

“The website/blog below is advertising ad hoc staff positions for the 2023 general election.

“However, the commission is no longer recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 General Election.

“The INEC ad hoc staff recruitment portal was officially shut down on Dec. 14, 2022.

“Therefore, the site, with the URL – http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment/ is fake. It is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Nigerians should disregard it.”

Most recently in the last quarter of 2022, INEC issued an alert about a similar incident of a fake ad hoc recruitment link inecnigeria.govservice.site

Meanwhile, INEC did open a portal for fake ad hoc recruitment exercises in the last month of the third quarter of 2022.

The registration link (www.pres.inecnigeria.org) was made official to the public on Wednesday, September 14 exactly a week after it was announced and registration ended Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 20:00hrs Nigerian time.

