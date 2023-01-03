President Muhammadu Buhari has finally assented to the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law

This came after there was a delay in the Senate after spotting some disparities in the drafting of the budget

Reports reveal that the N21.83 trillion had an additional N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal

Aso Rock - The appropriation bill for the year 2023 has been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 3.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bill totalling N21.83 trillion was signed at the State House at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Photo: Aso Rock Villa

It was gathered that Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were all present at the assenting of the bill by the President.

According to President Buhari, the bill was signed in order to ensure quick implementation while also revealing that there is an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal.

President Buhari instructed Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance to work closely with the national assembly to carry out necessary amendments.

Some key allocations in the 2023 budget

According to Channels TV, the budget retained the recurrent expenditure at approximately N8.27 trillion. On the side of capital expenditure, there was an increment of N5.35 trillion to N5.9 trillion, while there was also an increase in debt servicing of N6.31 trillion to N6.6 trillion.

However, the federal ministry of defence had the highest allocation as it gulped N285 billion, the ministry of health got an allocation of N195.5 billion while the ministry of education and the ministry of power both got an allocation of N153.7 billion each.

