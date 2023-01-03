Some Christians will mourn the passing of two powerful men of God this year according to Prophet Iginla

The cleric who is the is the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly disclosed this as part of his 2023 prophesy

He added that the year 2023 will be a rewarding year for the Christian community throughout the world

Prophet Joshua Iginla has revealed that the body of Christ will be bereaved this year.

Iginla who is the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, in the “prophetic release” claimed that two generals of the Gospel will pass away in 2023, Premium Times added.

Speaking on his revelation, the cleric said God made him see all these ahead of the coming year.

He said:

"I was in a deep dream and an angel dragged me out of the dream and asked me to look up into the sky, when I did, I saw information that looks like moonlight and later look like a rainbow and saw an angel around the circle. I saw a mighty trumpet and I was gripped with a terrible fear.

"I saw a hand and knew someone was about to blow the trumpet. The angel spoke to me that the earth needs to cry for mercy because the end is here. The earth will continue to witness unforeseen circumstances that will be mysterious. My first prophetic word is that the master is preparing to come back and take his own. The Lord will take some away earlier than expected. Its not storm or attack. He will visit the mighty of the mighty. It’s not rapture.

"I saw two Generals of the Gospel being taken home this year. It’s not an attack.

"Globally, the church of God will wax stronger. There shall be a revival of the word of truth in churches. There will be a new set of kingdom ministers both males and females across the globe. He will raise unknown ministers whose rising will swallow others."

