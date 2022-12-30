World soccer king, Pele, died at the age of 82 but many do not know that the football legend was once decorated in Kaduna in 1978

During the Nigeria civil war, Pele was also in Nigeria with his football club, Santos for a friendly with Green Eagles, now Super Eagles, in 1969, when there was 48 ceasefire to allow Nigerians to watch the match

With the pictures of his decoration reappearing on social media on Friday, Nigerians have expressed surprises on how the football legend impacted their country

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Nigerians have started reacting to the picture of when the late football legend, Pele, was decorated in Agbada in Kaduna state.

Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento​. had visited Nigeria in January 1969, when the country was in the midst of a civil war.

Throwback picture of when Pele was decorated in Kaduna Photo Credit: Abubakar Sidiq Usman

Source: Twitter

How Pele has impacted in Nigeria

The football legend was in the west African country with his Brazilian club, Santos, for a friendly match with the Green Eagles, now referred to as Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Pele, who died on Thursday, December 29, at the age of 82, was reported to have forced a ceasefire when he visited Nigeria when the country was in the midst of a Civil War between 1967 and 1970.

According to PM News, the country suspended the hostility for 48 hours so that its people can watch the match which was first played in Lagos and then played in Benin.

Latest about Pele in Nigeria, Death of Pele, Kaduna, Football

But as the news of Pele's death took over the media on Thursday, Abubakar Sidiq Usman. special assistant to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, took to his Twitter page to share pictures of when the football legend was dressed in Agbada after a friendly match in Kaduna.

Usman captioned the picture:

"Pele Decorated with a Nigerian traditional attire at Kaduna Stadium after a match between Fluminense FC vs Kano Raccah Rovers on the 6th of April 1978. Source: memorialtricolor."

Some Nigerians' reactions are below:

Kingsley Adebisi, FCIB, said:

"The Greatest Of All Time in football. RIP"

Another Nigerian with the handle, @Uyiharry3, expressed surprise that he was in Nigeria, he said:

"Wow! He was in Nigeria?! Niceeee!"

A netizen with the handle, @Emdeems0, said:

"So Nigeria also was a greatest country "

See the Tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng