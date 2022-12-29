The duo of Emma Powerful and Chinasa Nworu has been named as sponsors of the incessant terror attacks in the southeast

This revelation was made known a suspect, Onyearmy also known as Lance Corporal Nwangwu Chiwendu

His confession also made it the second time Chinasa Nworu will be mentioned as a sponsor of terror attacks in the southeast

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Imo, Owerri - Onyearmy, an absconder from the Nigerian Army who was recently arrested has reeled out names of sponsors behind the incessant terror attacks in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

According to Sahara Reporters, Onyearmy during a chat with journalists on Wednesday, December 28 said the media and publicity secretary of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful is one of the sponsors of the terror attacks in the southeast.

The arrested ESN suspect disclosed that the media and publicity secretary of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Similarly, Onyearmy also known as Lance Corporal Nwangwu Chiwendu is said to have trained at least 1,000 militants.

In his confession, he also mentioned Chinasa Nworu as another sponsor of the terror attacks perpetrated in the southeast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“DOS (IPOB’s Directorate of State) which we know as Emma Powerful, Chinasa Nworu, and others.

“The first money one person used to register with us is N3.5 million. And he promised that he is going to give us N10 million every month.

“We were formerly assassins. Like when Ebube called us to go and kill one man, we killed him.”

During his confession, the 34-year-old said he was convinced to join the Eastern Security Network (ESN) when he was promised that the N200,000 salary he earns in the Nigerian Army will be doubled.

Chinasa Nworu's name appears twice as a sponsor of southeast terror attacks

Legit.ng gathered that another suspect from the ESN known as Okechukwu Ama-Nlemedim aka ‘Ejima’ also mentioned the name of Chinasa Nworu as one of their sponsors making it the second time in a week that her name would be brought to the surface.

The suspect said:

“Getting to two years now. Him with Okey Foreign. It is only Chinasa Nworu and Okey Foreign that sponsor us from abroad. The other one is in the village here.

“The reason Chinasa gave us (to perpetrate terror) is that these Ebubeagu people, anywhere wey we see them, make we attack them.”

Source: Legit.ng