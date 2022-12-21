Airline operators have once again warned airline passengers in Nigeria of impending flight disruptions

The flight operations will also lead to flight rescheduling and even cancellations if the issue is not sorted out

Passengers are already lamenting how the situation will affect travelling for Christmas and New year

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have warned Nigerians of looming flight service disruptions due to scarcity of aviation fuel.

According to the operators, the pending disruption would affect the easy operation of flight schedules across airports in the country as airline passengers prepare to travel to different locations during the yuletide season.

Speaking on behalf of the AON, the spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo said that the scarcity may force airlines to reschedule flights and, at worst, cancel flights. He added that the regrettable situation, which also affects airline operators, is a dent in the country's image, especially during the Christmas and New Year festivities when movement is expected to increase.

Okonkwo also called on concerned authorities to do their best to resolve the scarcity as the association will do its best to manage the situation to ensure that airline passengers enjoy safe flight services.

Passengers wait in line at the departure terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja, Nigeria on September 7, 2020. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

Source: UGC

Experts, passengers lament hike in airfares

Olukayo Akinlami, an aviation expert who spoke with Legit.ng lamented the recurring scarcity of aviation which has become worse in 2023. He said:

I feel bad for airline operators and passengers. This has been one of the most terrible years for the aviation industry. Since the beginning of the year, there have been several threats by airline operators to shut down operations due to aviation fuel scarcity. Even when they struggle to operate, the result is a hike in airfares. It is time for the government to put a foot on this issue and contain the continuous hike in aviation fuel.

Passengers seem to lose the most whenever this situation occurs, as they are forced to pay more for fares or face flight rescheduling or cancellations. Julie Onyekachi, an air passenger, told Legit.ng how her flights were cancelled on multiple occasions and she would have to take other means of transportation. She said:

From February to date, I have had issues with my flights at least three times. Whenever that occurs, I would have to go to Abuja from Lagos by road, and we all know how unsafe the roads are today. Honestly, I don't mind paying more for airfares just to get to my destination safer. I can't deal with all the kidnappings that have been happening in the country today.

Another airline passenger, Chidi Nweke, who said he usually travels home for Christmas stated that he would be very disappointed if airlines would have to further hike fares as a result of the scarcity of aviation fuel.

We are already paying too much for airfares. From Lagos to Anambra is already over a hundred thousand naira. Imagine if there is further a further hike in fares? How much will I have to cough out to travel with my family to and fro Onitsha? And these days, I'm not very comfortable going by road because of the unfortunate stories we have been hearing.

The continuous hike in aviation fuel

Since the year began, airline operators have lamented the continuous increase in the price of aviation fuel, better known as JetA1. The product, which sold for around N180 per litre at the end of last year, increased to about N800 per litre at the height of the scarcity.

The hike and scarcity of the product have sparked concerns from all stakeholders, especially airline operators who have threatened to shut down operations on numerous occasions, but for the frequent interventions of the Federal Government.

As a result, air passengers have had to pay more for airfares as the cost of flight tickets increased as much as 100%, according to Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng