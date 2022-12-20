Finally, Nigerians especially the youths have a reason to smile even as we are winding up the year 2022

This is as the Nigerian Air Force and the Department of State Services have announced the 2022 enlistment exercise

This development was confirmed by Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, spokesperson, Nigerian Air Force through a statement

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced its 2022/2023 recruitment process for qualified Nigerians and graduates.

In a statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force on Monday, December 19 and sent to Legit.ng, NAF highlighted the requirements and other criteria needed by applicants.

Step-by-step details on how to apply

The Force further confirmed the development through a post shared on its official page on Monday, and sighted by Legit.ng.

The statement reads thus:

1. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the 2022 enlistment process of suitable qualified graduates and post-graduates as Direct Short Service (DSSC) cadets in various professions. Interested applicants must be Nigerian citizens, single and must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years. Additionally, applicants must possess a minimum qualification of Second Class Upper Division or Upper Credit from recognized Universities, Polytechnics and other tertiary institutions. Candidates should also note that NYSC discharge certificate is compulsory.

2. Interested applicants are to apply online via NAF recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng from 19 December 2022 to 30 January 2023. Meanwhile, applicants are to note that NAF enlistment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point of the exercise. Be informed also that the NAF has NOT commissioned any agent or person(s) to carry out any activity related to enlistment into the Service. Applicants should therefore be weary of fake agents and fake online portals out there to prey on innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians.

3. Consequently, you are please requested to kindly disseminate this information for the awareness of the general public. Thanks for your usual cooperation."

