A fresh batch of over suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters comprising of 10 male and 5 children have surrendered in Borno state

The surrendered insurgents were loyal to the Boko Haram faction of Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS)

Nigeria is currently witnessing massive surrendering of terrorists, causing heated debates on how best to address the situation

Borno state - No fewer than 10 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP ) terrorists and their children have surrendered to the troops of 151 Battalion in Borno state.

Leadership reported that 10 males and 5 children turned themselves in on Sunday, April 3, in Banki, Bama local government area, Zagazola Makama, an intelligence source revealed.

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have surrendered alongside their children. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the surrendered insurgents came out from their hiding enclaves around Jango village and Mandara Mountain in Gwoza and

The terrorists were said to be those loyal to the Boko Haram faction of Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), Malam Bakura Salaba.

Makama, a top security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad, revealed the insurgents dropped their arms due to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Items handed over to the troops inculude tincludewo AK47 riffles, 1 G3 riffle, 1 X FN riffle, 1 X PKT gun, 120 rounds of 7.62MM Nato, 31 RDS X 7.62MM special, 3 AK 47 extra Magazines, 3 X G3 Extra Magazines, 1, 36 HG, 2, knives and the sum of N600,000.

Source: Legit.ng