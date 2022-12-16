The Nigerian Air Force by the approval of the Air Force Council on Friday, December 16, elevated a lot of top-level officers

Those who were promoted by the NAF in Abuja on Friday were Air Vice Marshals and 26 Air Commodores

Air Marshal Amao wished the promoted officer well in their future endeavours, and advised them to justify their terminal elevation

Abuja - The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of 57 senior officers comprising 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) and 25 Group Captains (Gp Capts) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng by NAF, the senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) include Air Cdres Esen Efanga, Michael Ekwueme, John Laoye, Bgmibgmitawuza Solomon, Hassan Alhaji, Idi Sani, Patrick Obeya, Ahmed Dari, Gabriel Kehinde, Ebimbowei Yinkere, Anthony Ekpe, Patrick Phillips, Bukkan Sani and Ndubuisi Okoro.

This is a great development in the Nigerian Air Force (Photo: Nigerian Air Force)

Others are Simon Peter, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Lawal Danzangi, Abdullahi Bello, Boniface Ifeobu, Anthony Martins, Dominic Danat, Samuel Chinda, Mohammed Yusuf, Mohammed Aliyu, Alfred Shogbanmu and Paul Irumheson.

The AFC also approved the terminal promotion of 6 senior officers comprising 5 Air Cdres to the rank of AVM and a Gp Capt promoted to the rank of Air Cdre. The 5 Air Cdres terminally promoted include Dauda Prayero, Christopher Egwoba, Sunny Ohemu, Akugbe Iyamu, and Joseph Malgwi, while Gp Capt Aderemi Alli-Balogun was terminally promoted to the rank of Air Commodore.

Others promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Gp Capts Nasiru Saidu, Idowu Adewunmi, Abdul-karimu Audu, Abdullahi Dogo, David Bello, Magnus Abanum, Friday Bassey, Babatunde Oguntunde, Chukwuma Ohanele, Loveday Wariboko, Okechukwu Okpara, Daniel Njoku and David Babalola. Others include Umar Idris, Semiu Bakare, Usman Umar, Gabriel Oyekale, Sunday Bello, Mathew Bulus, Jilantikiri Ijudigal, Isaac Adelakun, Musa Aileru, Haliru Badamasi, Apeh Joseph and Yelwa Mohammed.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao on behalf of the entire NAF family heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers while charging them to see their elevation as an added responsibility that calls for strategic level critical thinking and analysis in proffering lasting solutions towards curbing the current security challenges in the country.

For those on terminal promotion, Air Marshal Amao wished them well in their future endeavours, while advising them to justify their terminal elevation by being exemplary ambassadors of the NAF who are ready, willing and ever ready to contribute their quota to the advancement of the Service.

While the terminally promoted officers were decorated earlier today by the CAS at a brief, but colourful ceremony at NAF Headquarters, others will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date to be announced soon.

