NCC has requested that Nigerians activate specific codes on their phones to prevent receiving unwanted messages

The codes enable the blocking of marketing messages from MTN, Airtel, Glo, and other network providers.

According to NCC, the service gives customers the option to choose which messages they wish to receive from the various networks

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed how Nigerians can stop receiving unwanted messages from network operators and Value Added Services (VAS) providers.

Ogbonnaya Ugama, the NCC's Enugu Zonal Controller, disclosed this while speaking in Enugu to Journalist on Monday 12, December 2022.

Ugama observed that the VAS networks and providers frequently forced their users to receive marketing calls and unwanted messages.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to use shortcode 2442 to stop receiving unwanted messages, the Vanguard reports.

He described the provision of the shortcode by the NCC as “protection of the right of the consumers” to freely choose the services they desire.

His words:

“To stop unsolicited messages, use our do not disturb code of 2442 by typing ‘STOP’ and sending to 2442, to stop all unsolicited messages, or send ‘HELP’ to the same code and follow the prompts to choose the options of the types of messages you want to receive.

“You can also send ‘STATUS’ to 2442 to see if your choices have been implemented."

When the Do not disturb feature was originally introduced in 2016, the NCC stated that subscribers may utilize the following options if they wanted to view a certain kind of communication.

“SMS 1” for receiving SMS relating to Banking? Insurance/ Financial products to 2442

“SMS 2” for receiving |SMS relating to real Estate to 2442

“SMS 3” for receiving SMS relating to Education to 2442

“SMS 4” for receiving SMS relating to Health to 2442

“SMS 5” for receiving SMS relating to Consumer goods and Automobiles to 2442”

“SMS 6” for receiving SMS relating to Communication/ Broadcasting Entertainment/IT to 2442

“SMS 7” for receiving SMS relating to Tourism and leisure to 2442

“SMS 8” for receiving SMS relating to Sports to 2442

“SMS 9” for receiving SMS relating to Religion to 2442

