As the year winds up, the Lagos state House of Assembly led by Mudashiru Obasa has passed the budget for the 2023 year

The state's Assembly passed a budget totalling N1,768,014,155,285 with N748,096,508,571 as recurrent expenditure and N1,019,917,646,713 as capital expenditure

The move by the lawmakers of the House of Assembly followed the presentation of the Appropriation Bill by Governor Sanwo-Olu in October

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a total of N1,768,014,155,285 as the budget for 2023.

Speaking on the feat, the speaker of the House of Representatives Mudashiru Obasa, commended lawmakers for their collective sacrifice and the swiftness with which the Appropriation Bill was handled.

Lagos state House of Assembly has passed the 2023 budget. Photo: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

A statement by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, said that a breakdown of the approved budget size shows the sum of N748,096,508,571 as recurrent expenditure and N1,019,917,646,713 as capital expenditure for the year ending December 31, 2023.

A part of the breakdown for the sectoral allocations also shows that N3,228,396,960 was approved as the new Overhead Cost of the Office of Civic Engagement for drug abuse advocacy.

The sum of N802,987,206 was approved as the new capital expenditure of the Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget.

In addition, N1,200,000,000 was approved by the Lagos state House of Assembly as the new overhead cost (Social Intervention and Humanitarian Programme) at the ministry of economic planning and budget.

Obasa, who presided over the plenary, said the passion with which the lawmakers processed the bill for passage showed their love for the progress of Lagos State.

He also expressed hope that residents of the State would show their satisfaction with the lawmakers and the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting for candidates of the party in Lagos and at the centre during the forthcoming election.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state had in October presented the sum of N1.69 trillion ‘budget of continuity’ to the House.

While receiving the proposal from the governor, Obasa had urged that the 2023 budget "should have a more human face, be targeted at reducing poverty and improving the welfare of the residents of the State as part of the THEMES agenda of the administration.”

Source: Legit.ng