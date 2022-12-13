FG removes barriers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The federal government has opened the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for use to motorists during the Yuletide season

This is done in fulfillment of its earlier promise to remove the barriers narrowing the popular Expressway

Specifically, all obstructions on section one, which spans Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, were removed

In what will come as a big relief to travelers and commuters alike especially during this Christmas period, the Federal Ministry of Works has removed barriers on section one of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The FG removed crash barriers and other diversion points for the free flow of traffic on the Opic u-turn section of the highway, Sun News reports.

FG removes barriers on section one of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project. Photo credit: Mowe - Ibafo Community

Source: Twitter

The director of Federal Highways, South West, Adedamola Kuti who supervised the reopening said the government promised to re-open the highway to traffic on Thursday but brought it forward to ease gridlock, the Nation Newspaper added.

Kuti said because of the festive season, all obstructions on section one which spans Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange were being removed.

