The Supreme Court has debunked claims that CJN Olukayode Ariwoola has come under DSS probe for his partisan remark

According to the apex court, those alleging otherwise are aiming at rubbishing CJN Ariwoola's reputation

The spokesman of the court, Festus Akande, also described as a lie the report that justices are calling for the CJN's resignation

Abuja - The Supreme Court has reacted to insinuations that Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola is being probed by the Department of State Services (DSS) for his partisan remark on the Integrity Group.

Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, December 6, the spokesman of the apex court, Festus Akande, described the claims as lies aimed at defaming Ariwoola.

Supreme Court has denied the claim that justices are calling for Ariwoola's resignation (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

According to Akande, the report laced with lies was fabricated and propagated by persons with ill motives.

The court's spokesman said those behind this untruth are plotting to arm-twist and ridicule the CJN and other judicial officers to silence.

Akande also debunked the allegation that justices of the court have asked the CJN to resign over his comment.

His words:

“It has become very obvious that those with sinister motives have perfected plans to unleash all manner of coordinated attacks on Judicial Officers, starting from the CJN with a view to arm-twisting and blackmailing and ridiculing them to silence, ultimately for their ulterior motives,” the statement reads.

"The publication, which was laced with tissues of lies, non-existent sources of information, and unsubstantiated claims, clearly showed the unwholesome intentions of the authors.↳

“For the records, no single Justice of the Supreme has asked the CJN to resign, and no Justice of Supreme Court has or is writing any letter of protest whatsoever."

G5 comment: Again, CSOs take protest to National Assembly, demand sack of CJN

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria (CCSN) had again marched on the National Assembly in protest against what they described as the seeming partisanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

They also demanded his immediate resignation or outright sack.

The coalition called on the National Assembly to institute a probe of the circumstances that led to statements credited to the CJN.

