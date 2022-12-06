President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad and Edward Adamu as CBN governors

Buhari made the nominations and forwarded the names to the Senate for screening and confirmation

Also, the president nominated Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako as a member of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Edward Adamu, the director of human resources as the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also, the president on Tuesday, December 6, nominated Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad as the apex bank's deputy governor in another department, Vanguard reports.

Buhari's nominations are subject to the Senate's approval (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The president's nominations letters were read by Senate president Ahmad Lawal during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, President Buhari sought the confirmation of the nominees after its screening exercise.

Buhari stated that his decision was in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

In another letter, Buhari urged the red chamber to confirm his nomination of Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a member of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Source: Legit.ng