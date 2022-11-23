President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the redesigned naira notes, which were locally produced by the Nigerian security printing and minting (NSPM) limited.

The president made his excitement known at the unveiling of the newly redesigned currencies, which was done before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, November 23.

Buhari disclosed that the new banknotes have been strengthened with security features, making counterfeit difficult to produce.

He maintained that the redesigned currencies will empower the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to design and implement stronger money policy objectives and that it will enrich Nigeria's heritage.

Source: Legit.ng