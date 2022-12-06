In what could be described as a deadly attack is the clash between the Boko Haram fighters and its rival group, ISWAP fighters

For killing the commander and 15 members of the Boko Haram group, ISWAP fighters have been dealt with seriously

In a reprisal attack, the Boko Haram fighters attacked the ISWAP group and killed about 33 members

No fewer than 55 people including wives of the fighters of Boko Haram and their rival group, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), have been killed in a week-long multiple clashes in Borno State, sources revealed.

Daily Trust reported that the clashes started last week in one of the camps at Mutakinti general area in Bama Local Government Area of the state, where about 11 fighters loyal to (JAS) Boko Haram lost their lives in the encounter.

What led to the recent attack by both groups

An impeccable source, who has the knowledge of the incident, told the newspaper that an in-fighting at Dollar land in Sambisa forests last Saturday also claimed dozens including fighters and women.

The source added that ISWAP fighters outnumbered and overpowered JAS and 11 fighters died in a gun battle at Mantari general area.

Vanguard reported that the clashes took place in Dollar Land, Mantari, Mutakinti general areas all in Bama LGA and Bayan Dushai in Gwoza council respectively.

While corroborating the accounts, Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, claimed fighters in Sambisa wanted to avenge the killing of their Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir) and 15 other fighters who were neutralized in a deadly infighting.

Boko Haram retaliates

Boko Haram fighters have killed at least 33 wives of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazo Makama, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Tuesday, December 5.

Makama said,

“The ISWAP group later retreated and took position at the camp of Izzah. Thereafter, they moved to Garin Abbah, located about 2 kilometers where they pinned down to wait for the Boko Haram.

“But instead of going to meet the ISWAP rivals to continue the fight, the Boko-Haram elements did a detour and headed to where ISWAP wives are located and killed 33 of them.

“It will be seen in the coming days how ISWAP fighters will react to the brutal killing of their wives by the Boko Haram elements.”

