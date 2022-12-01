The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has revealed some discrepancies in the salaries of some public agencies.

According to the chairman of RMAFC, Mohammed Shehu, on Thursday, December 1, staff members of some agencies earn even bigger than President Muhammadu Buhari, Channels TV reports.

Shehu revealed that whereas President Buhari does not earn up to N1,300,000, heads of some agencies get three to four times bigger than this amount monthly.

He said:

“The salary of Mr President is not up to N1,300,000 a month…the allowances of the President are factored into that salary.

"In 2008, that was considered a big money but now, there are people in the private sector and public sector that earn twice, three times, four times."

Added to this, Shehu disclosed that some government officials get as high as N500 million as their severance package, while the president is entitled to only N10m after his tenure.

The commission's boss gave the names of these agencies as follows:

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Call for salary regulation

He went ahead to note that Nigeria currently has not less than 17 different salary categories across several agencies.

For this reason, RMAFC's chairman is proposing the regularisation of the salary schemes for the civil service, insisting that no public official should earn more than the president.

Source: Legit.ng