Ikeja, Lagos - Apparently disatisfied with the proliferation of counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products in Nigeria, the Coalition Against Counterfeit Pha.rmaceutical Products (CACCP) has sought collaboration among relevant stakeholders in the pha.rmaceutical industry.

The CACCP is an umbrella body in conjunction with Nigerian representatives of Overseas Pha.rmaceutical Manufacturers (NiroPha.rm) and Pfizer.

Director, Phar.maceutical Council of Nigeria, Lagos zonal office, Ukamaka Okafor; GMD CMC Connect Limited, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya; West Africa Country Manager, Pfizer, Olayinka Subair; Nollywood Actor.

Legit.ng reports that the convener, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, made this known at the inaugural forum of the CACCP to discuss the way forward in the fight against illicit products on Monday, November 28, in Lagos state.

Badejo-Okusanya explained that the initiative was borne out of the desire to take a firmer stand against counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products in Nigeria through engagement and advocacy.

He expressed optimism that it would kick off an intense national advocacy campaign against counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products.

He said:

“It is borne out of the desire to take a firmer stand against counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products in Nigeria through engagement and advocacy, with the hope to kick off an intense national advocacy campaign against counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products.”

In his speech, West Africa Country Manager at Pfizer, Olayinka Subair noted that counterfeit medicines don’t cure any disease, rather they put patients’ health at risk because of their contents.

He further explained that such product ultimately impedes the Nigerian Healthcare System, adding that lives are lost and medical conditions worsened due to this cankerworm

Subair:

“Counterfeit medicines don’t cure any disease, rather they put patients’ health at risk because of their contents.

“It ultimately impedes the Nigerian Healthcare System. Lives are lost and medical conditions are worsened due to this cankerworm. It is not an individual’s battle; it requires collective effort.”

He emphasized that Nigerians need to champion the anti-counterfeit cause, especially as regards healthcare, saying that there is a need to join hands together because there is no shortcut to health.

Subair said:

"Due process must be followed to get the best results. Unlike commodities, fake drug.s are life-threatening. This means patients should only buy prescribed medicines from accredited pha.rmacies and not quacks or roadside vendors.”

Also speaking, president of Nigerian Representative of Overseas Pha.rmaceutical Manufacturers (NIROPH.ARM), Femi Soremekun, stated that the fight against counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products has taken new dimensions due to the global influx of counterfeiting syndicates,

He explained that it is like a race against time for pha.rmaceutical companies – the cost to our collective health and economies is enormous.

Soremekun:

“In recent years, the fight against counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products has taken new dimensions due to the global influx of counterfeiting syndicates, it is like a race against time for pha.rmaceutical companies – the cost to our collective health and economies is enormous.”

“Over the years, pha.rmaceutical companies have been perplexed as to how best to nip the challenges in the bud. The challenges are overwhelming owing to the sophistication of the activities of counterfeiters.

“Combating counterfeit pha.rmaceutical products is a herculean task, one that requires strong collaborations between government agencies and key stakeholders because of the impact.”

In her presentation, the deputy director of the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit Substandard Regulated Products Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC, Mrs Florence Uba, who represented the acting director-general of the agency, assured the group of the full support of the regulatory agency.

She, however, emphasised that NAFDAC would not entertain any favouritism as any fake drug maker caught would be severely dealt with, no matter the connection.

