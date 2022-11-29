The music industry has been thrown into yet another state of mourning over the death of a singer and songwriter

A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Slami Ifeanyi, has been reportedly shot dead in Awka, the capital city of Anambra state.

Thirty-one-year-old Ifeanyi who was a former Mr Universe was said to be driving his newly acquired Lexus 330 when he was attacked and shot dead.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot and killed Nigerian singer and songwriter Slami Ifeanyi.

Leadership reports that the incident took place in the Umubere area of Awka, the state capital on Monday, November 28.

A friend mourns Mr Universe on social media

A Facebook user, Chijioke Okanmelu who shared the news on his page said he is speechless over Slami's death.

His words:

"Am Speechless When I Got The News Of Your Death IFEANYI, But Am Still Not Believe Yet Because This Is Not What We Discuss On Phone Last Week, What Do You Want Your Dad And Your Mum To Do ? You Don’t Even Remember Your Sister Your Adanne That Leave With You? I can Not Question God.”

