Mobile numbers and national identification numbers are now major requirements by the federal government for passengers boarding Abuja-Kaduna trains

This was announced by the minister of transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, on Sunday, November 27, in Abuja

Moreover, Sambo noted that train services along the route will resume in one week, not on Monday, November 28

Abuja - To ensure adequate profiling and security, the federal government has issued a statement outlining a list of new requirements for passengers ahead of the resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services.

The minister of transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, on Sunday, November 27, disclosed that henceforth passengers will be required to provide phone numbers and National Identification Numbers (NINs) before they are allowed board trains along the routes, The Cable reports.

The minister said no one without NIN will be allowed to board the trains

Sambo, during his inspection of the routes and test-running of the trains for readiness, made it clear that those without their phone numbers and NINs will not be allowed to board trains.

However, the minister noted that a minor can be registered by an adult but added that no more than four minors can be allowed for this.

He said:

“Security starts from ticketing. So now, you don’t buy a ticket unless you have a valid phone number and you have a NIN.

“And if you are a foreigner, you also have a means of identification you can use which is produced by the National Identity Management Commission.

“Having secured your ticket, you will not get access to the lounge until the machine reads the barcode in your receipt."

Speaking further, the minister revealed that the trains will begin service in about one week, not Monday, November 28, as widely speculated.

