President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday asked African leaders to tailor their educational system and academic curricular towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in order to enable Africa achieve full industrialization by the year 2030.

The President gave the advice in his National Statement on Friday in Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, at the AU Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification in Africa.

Buhari, who set out priorities on how Africa could achieve full industrialisation, stressed that STEM remained the ”short way” to produce the next generation of managers of an industrialised Africa not dependent on expatriates.”

The President urged leaders on the continent to solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy, saying ”it is no secret that we cannot industrialise the continent, if we do not solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy.”

”Your Excellencies, energy generation and distribution is an enabler for industrialisation. Africa is richly endowed with multiple sources of energy generation. We are richly endowed with Hydro-Carbons, Coal, Natural Gas, Solar Energy, and Hydro- Energy.

”Yet we are lacking in the capacity to produce clean and cheap electricity to power our production, manufacturing sectors.

”I hope this Summit will afford us the opportunity to explore the possibilities of collaboration in pooling resources on a continental level to address the vexing problem of energy generation and distribution on the continent….

”Your Excellencies, the African Continent is blessed with a large Youth population that can address our labour shortages. Therefore, we should tap this human resource potential that abound in the continent by providing our youths with qualitative and fit for purpose education that recognises the labour market demands.”

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, also told the AU summit that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement would give impetus to the continent’s quest for an industrial revolution.

He expressed the belief that the outcome of the summit would launch the African continent on the path to poverty eradication, food security and technological advancement, issues not far from the goals set out in the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Source: Legit.ng