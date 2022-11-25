Another round of nationwide strike from the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) is looming

ASUU said on Friday, November 25, that industrial action may be its last resort again if the federal government insist on no work no pay policy

The academic union's chairman in the University of Abuja, Kassim Umaru, made this disclosure on Friday

Abuja - The pro-rata and "no work no, no pay" stance of the federal government may force the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) to embark on another strike.

ASUU made this known on Friday in Abuja during a protest staged by its members against court orders directing lecturers to return to classes despite the government's position, AIT News reports.

ASUU is vehemently rejecting the federal government's no work no pay policy (Photo: @ASUUNGR)

As the academic union put it on Friday if the government insists on its adamant attitude towards its plight and calls the National Executive Council of the Union will take the necessary action.

The chairman of ASUU's branch in the mini-campus of the University of Abuja, Kassim Umaru, urged Nigerians to ask the government to honour the union's plea.

Also, ASUU is calling on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to honour the recent agreements he reached with the union.

For ASUU, there is no going back until the government pays withheld salaries and also honour the agreement signed in 2020.

ASUU strike: University lecturers issues fresh threat as FG insists on ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to skip the backlog of academic sessions halted by their seven-month strike if the federal government persists on the no work no pay rule.

ASUU members, mainly of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) chapter, Rivers state, after a special congress and protest rally on Monday, November 21, issued the threat.

ASUU threatens FG

The aggrieved members argued that the policy does not apply to them because they have picked up from where they dropped their down tools seven months ago and currently clearing the backlogs of work, combining two sessions.

Chairman, ASUU, Uniport, Dr. Uzoma Chima, said:

“What we are going to do if the FG refuses to listen to us is so simple. If government continues to say they will not pay us, we will abandon the work to do for those sessions and that will mean outright cancelation of those sessions.”

