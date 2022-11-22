The Academic Staff Union of Universities has revealed its plan since the federal government has decided to maintain its stance of no work no pay policy

In fact, members of the University of Port Harcourt chapter, disclosed they are unbothered by FG's threat as they are back to work after seven months, doing more tasks which is tedious

Meanwhile, the Federal Government insisted earlier that university lecturers will not be paid for work not done in line with the ‘No work, no pay’ policy

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to skip the backlog of academic sessions halted by their seven-month strike if the federal government persists on the no work no pay rule.

ASUU members, mainly of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) chapter, Rivers state, after a special congress and protest rally on Monday, November 21, issued the threat.

ASUU threatens FG

Vanguard reported that the aggrieved members argued that the policy does not apply to them because they have picked up from where they dropped their down tools seven months ago and currently clearing the backlogs of work, combining two sessions.

Chairman, ASUU, Uniport, Dr. Uzoma Chima, said,

“What we are going to do if the FG refuses to listen to us is so simple. If government continues to say they will not pay us, we will abandon the work to do for those sessions and that will mean outright cancelation of those sessions.”

Meanwhile, some of the inscriptions on their protest placards read, “No to Pro Rata Salary Payment, “Lecturers are not casual workers” and “FG, stop maltreatment of lecturers”.

