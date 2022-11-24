A new road constructed in Niamey, the Niger Republic has been named after President Muhammadu Buhari

The road was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari who left Abuja for Niameh on Thursday, November 24

The president also participated in the lunch of the French version of his biography in the Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 24, arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic ahead of African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification.

A statement by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president will also commission the Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard and Launch the French Version of the Buhari Book.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Niamey, Niger Republic to commission the newly constructed road which was named after him. Photo: Femi Adesina

On his arrival in Niamey, President Buhari met with the president of the Niger Republic H.E. Mohammed Bazoum.

Shehu said the duo met during the commissioning of the Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The statement added that Buhari travelled to Niamey alongside the chairman of Oriental Energy Mohammed Indimi, and the ministers of defence and aviation Bashir Magashi (Rtd) and Hadi Sirika.

Further speaking at the launch of the French version of his biography said Africa needs to do more to combat the multiplicity of threats across our region of West Africa and the Sahel.

A French version of Buhari's biography

The president's biography titled; 'Muhammadu Buhari: the Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria', was launched after inaugurating a 3.8km length and 160m wide Boulevard named after him by the Government of Niger Republic.

Buhari said:

‘‘My remarks will not be complete if I did not mention the escalating volatilities and multiplicity of threats across our region of West Africa and the Sahel.

‘‘The ever-evolving nature of the threats we face underlines the need for enhanced coordination. There is no doubt that we have made incremental progress in our collective fight against terrorism and other trans-border crimes.

‘‘However, a lot remains to be done, especially in the face of renewed efforts by violent extremist groups to expand their operations and footholds in West Africa."

The president described the relationship between Nigeria and Niger as a true one, characterized by shared history, values and tradition. His words:

"No wonder our people are able to coexist peacefully across our shared border, which spans over 1500 kilometres, and we remain the best of brothers and neighbours."

