The conviction of Faisal, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the jailed ex-chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PRTT), has been upheld by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Faisal had been convicted of conspiracy and money laundering by the Federal High Court

However, delivering the verdict on Thursday, November 24, a three-member panel of the appellate court reduced Faisal term of imprisonment from 14 years to seven years on the grounds that he is a first-time offender.

The leading member of the panel, Justice Ugochukwu Anthony Ogakwu, held that Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja was right for convicting Faisal.

But court noted that being a first-time offender, Faisal ought not to have been slammed with maximum punishment.

Source: Legit.ng