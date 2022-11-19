A traditional ruler in Lagos community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, has urged the anti-graft commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) to beam its searchlight on petitions bordering on illegal property and wealth acquisitions by public and civil servants.

Kalejaiye made the call while reacting to the recoveries and accomplishment by the Commission between January and August 2022.

Kalejaiye has urged ICPC to beam its searchlight on petitions against public and civil servants. Photo credit: Toyin Sola

The Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, during the defence of the Commission’s 2023 budget proposal in Abuja before the House of Representatives committees on anti-corruption and appropriation disclosed that 672 investigations were completed while 565 non-petition-led investigations and 15 convictions were secured amongst others.

Reacting to the accomplishments by the Commission, Kalejaiye commended the ICPC Chairman for his dynamic and visionary leadership, especially for his anti-corruption drive at the agency.

He however urged the Commission to speedily investigate other petitions before it, especially in the Lagos State office of the Commission.

He said, “I must commend the gallantry deploy by the Professor Bolaji Owasanoye led Commission in the fight against corruption in the country. Without doubt, Prof Owasanoye’s anti-corruption fight has completely turned around the Commission to a vibrant and viable anti-corruption agency.

Having said this, a lot still needs to be done by the Commission in the area of opening and concluding investigation on petitions before it particularly in the Commission’s Lagos office.

Corruption in public offices has been identified as bane on economic growth and development. This, found expression in increasing rate of unemployment, absence of infrastructural amenities and denied access to quality healthcare and educational facilities.

We have seen public officers converting public properties for their personal use and many of them are wandering the street as freemen. It is interesting to know that there are petitions to these allegations before the Commission but not much is heard about the petitions.

So I am imploring the Commission to intensify efforts to investigating these cases and bring the erring officers to justice and their ill-gotten wealth forfeited to the government.”

Kalejaiye thereafter commend the Lagos State Commissioner of ICPC, Mr Kabiru Elelu for being thorough and detailed in his response to petitions submitted before the Commission.

