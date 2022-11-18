The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Friday, November 18, made redeployed some officers and promoted others

Abuja - Sani Magaji Tambuwal has been appointed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) as the acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

Before his appointment which came on Friday, November 18, Tambuwal was the secretary of the Finance and Accounts department of the National Assembly, The Nation reports.

The position of CNA became vacant following the retirement of Arc. Amos Olatunde Ojo on Tuesday, November 15.

The commission also promoted Ogunlana Kamoru from the post of secretary legal services to that of acting deputy CNA.

Added to this, the NASC redeployed Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (Secretary Special Duties) to the post of Secretary Legal Services.

The Director Legislative, Birma Shuaibu, was elevated to the post of Secretary, Human Resources Directorate, while Umoru Barde Ali (Director Phamacy) was appointed as the acting Secretary of Research and Information.

Omogbehin Yomi (Director of Legislative) was appointed as acting Secretary Special Duties and Mr. Inyang Clement Titus (Director of Accounts) was elevated to the post of Secretary, Finance, and Accounts.

Nwoba Andrew (Director of Administration) was elevated to the position of acting Secretary, Planning and Legislative Budget.

President Buhari to present N19.76tn 2023 budget to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 6, presented the N19.76 trillion 2023 budget to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The presentation which was a joint session of the National Assembly will take place 10am at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request to present the budget at plenary.

The federal government plans to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023, according to the Medium Term Expenditures Framework (MTEF) earlier presented to the National Assembly.

According to the key assumptions for 2023 in the documents presented to the House of Representatives, the oil benchmark is estimated at $70, crude oil production – 1.69mbpd, exchange rate – N435.57/$; Inflation rate – 17.16 percent, while the growth rate was pegged at 3.75 percent from a revised projection of 3.55% for the year 2022.

