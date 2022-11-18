The Rivers state government headed by Governor Nyesom Wike has taken strong action against the management of SPAR in Port Harcourt

This is as the state government secured an interim order of injunction restraining Spar Market, the occupier of Port Harcourt Mall from going ahead with its proposed Black Friday Sales

The suit by the Attorney General of Rivers State against Spar Market would restrain its agent, servants and or privies from conducting or holding the Spar Black Friday Sales scheduled to hold from the 18th to 27th of November, 2022 pending the determination of the suit

The Rivers state government has issued a restraining order against the management of SPAR port Harcourt mall, before a magistrate Court.

The interim order of injunction restraining Spar Market, the occupier of Port Harcourt Mall from going ahead to carry out the proposed Black Friday Sales scheduled from 18th of November to 27th of November, 2022.

The Rivers State Government has banned Spar from going ahead with its proposed 'Black Friday Sales'. Photo credit: @GovWike

The court's ruling

According to the suit by the Attorney General of Rivers state against Spar Market, the occupier of Port Harcourt Mall, the Spar, it’s agent, servant and or Privies are restrained from conducting or holding the Spar Black Friday Sales scheduled to told from 18th to 27th of November, 2022 pending the determination of the suit, Rivers Mirror reported.

Trial Chief Magistrate Grade one, A.O AMADI-NNA also granted an interim order restraining the Spar Market, it’s agent servant and or Privies from further obstructing Rivers State commissioner for Environment and his staffs from assessing the Spar facilities.

According to the order, the Commissioner for Environment and his staffs are to be allowed access to the Spar facilities for the purpose of evaluating the environmental health and safety equipment, aimed at preventing and environmental harm, likely to be caused by the Spar Market on the citizenry in Rivers State, during and after the scheduled Spar Black Friday event.

The matter has been adjourned till, 12th of December, 2022 for hearing.

