The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has made a strong move against political parties in Nigeria amid the internal crisis rocking the PDP

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Wike announced the ban on political rallies in public schools in Rivers state

Wike specifically noted that before any campaign can hold, approval must be given by the Rivers state government through the ministry of education to the political party

Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has announced that any political party planning to hold rallies in any school premises must first apply to the Rivers state government through the ministry of education before any campaign can hold.

Wike said the state government cannot close its eyes and watch its investments in schools go down the drain, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

All parties are affected by the new arrangement in Rivers state, Wike says

The governor warned that under the new arrangement, no party is exempted.

The PDP chieftain explained further that any party planning such rallies must apply before two weeks.

Trouble for former Rivers governor as Wike moves to de-recognise him, stop allowances

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, will sign the official de-recognition of a former governor of the state, Celestine Omehia.

Wike's move to sign Omehia's de-recognition follows the adoption of a resolution by the Rivers State House of Assembly against the entitlements accorded the former governor.

A statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, a media aide to Wike on Thursday, October 6, the governor will sign the instrument on the cancellation of Omehia's recognition as a former governor of Rivers state.

PDP crisis: Hope for opposition as former BoT chairman addresses issues between Wike, Atiku

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party is resolvable, the party's BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin said.

Jibrin also said that the opposition party is doing everything within its power to ensure that all members are united ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the BoT chairman, the crisis rocking the party is a "family problem" and nothing more to be worried about.

Source: Legit.ng