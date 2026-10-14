Germany's Consular Services Portal now lets eligible applicants complete long-stay visa applications and upload documents online before booking an appointment

The portal covers selected national visa categories, including student visas, EU Blue Cards, vocational training visas and family reunification visas

Applicants planning short-stay Schengen visits of 90 days or less must follow a separate application process not covered by the portal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Germany has introduced an online route for applicants seeking certain long-stay visas, allowing them to fill in forms and submit supporting documents through its Consular Services Portal before scheduling an appointment with a German mission.

The German Embassy directed applicants to digitaldiplo.de/visa to begin the process.

Germany’s Consular Services Portal covers student, EU Blue Card, vocational training and family reunification visas. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Stockcam

Source: Getty Images

The service is designed for people intending to stay in Germany for more than 90 days under selected national visa categories.

This was announced on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, via its official X account @GERinNigeria.

Visa categories covered by the portal

The four categories currently eligible for online processing are student visas, EU Blue Cards, vocational training visas and family reunification visas.

Applicants must confirm that their specific visa type qualifies before starting the process, as not all German visa categories are available through the portal.

To apply, users must select their destination country, the relevant German mission and the appropriate visa category, then complete the online form.

After uploading all required supporting documents, applicants submit their applications for review by consular authorities.

Once submitted, applicants are advised to watch for feedback from the mission. Authorities may request corrections or additional documents before an application moves forward.

When the application is ready for the next stage, the German mission will provide instructions on how to book an appointment.

Short-stay Schengen visitors must follow separate route

Germany's online portal does not apply to short-stay trips of 90 days or fewer, such as holidays, family visits or brief business trips. Travellers in this category must follow the standard Schengen visa application procedure, which remains separate from the long-stay online process.

Germany advises all prospective applicants to review the specific requirements published by the relevant German embassy or consulate before beginning any application, to confirm they are using the correct process and visa category. Providing complete and accurate documents from the outset is recommended to avoid delays during processing.

Germany: 3 African countries qualify for Master's scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Germany's DAAD announced the Leadership for Africa scholarship programme, targeting citizens and refugees in three specific African countries.

Successful applicants will receive a tuition-free master's degree at a public German university, with programmes beginning in late 2026.

The scholarship comes with a language course of up to six months and a range of pre-departure and orientation support.

Source: Legit.ng