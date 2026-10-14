The US government has set a clear age requirement that foreign spouses of American citizens must meet before they can apply for naturalisation

Beyond the age rule, applicants must also satisfy a list of residency and conduct conditions tied to their marriage and time spent on US soil

USCIS outlines the full criteria under section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the requirements are more detailed than many assume

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlined the conditions that foreign nationals married to American citizens must satisfy before they can apply for US citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the USCIS official website, foreign spouses seeking to naturalise under section 319(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) must be at least 18 years old at the time they submit Form N-400, the Application for Naturalisation. This age floor applies regardless of when the marriage took place.

US states age threshold for foreign spouses seeking citizenship after marriage. Photo credit: Richard T. Nowitz/ Getty Images, The Guardian.

Source: UGC

Key Requirements Beyond the Age Rule

The minimum age is just one of several conditions applicants must meet. A foreign spouse must also have been lawfully admitted as a permanent resident of the United States for at least three years immediately before filing their application.

During that same three-year window, they must have been living in a genuine marital union with their US citizen spouse, a condition that continues to apply while USCIS processes the application.

On top of that, applicants are required to have lived for at least three months in the state or USCIS district where they reside, and must have been physically present in the United States for a minimum of 18 months out of the three years leading up to their application date.

Character and Conduct Standards

USCIS also places significant weight on moral character. Applicants must demonstrate good moral character for at least three years before filing Form N-400 and must maintain that standing all the way through to taking the Oath of Allegiance.

They are also expected to show attachment to the principles of the US Constitution and a commitment to the country's order and wellbeing.

USCIS notes that separate provisions exist for spouses of US military members, and those seeking to become lawful permanent residents or petition for other family members are directed to the agency's Green Card and Family pages for guidance.

US ends extension for certain workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US Department of Homeland Security published a final rule ending automatic extensions for certain employment authorisation documents.

The rule finalises an interim regulation first introduced on October 30, 2025, which affected foreign nationals renewing their work permits in select categories.

Source: Legit.ng